Goldberg to dethrone Gunther as ghost of his past returns at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring possible WWE scenario

At the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg. During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Ring General cut a solid promo, sending a message to the Hall of Famer ahead of their showdown.

As we inch toward the special event, multiple possibilities about this dream showdown are emerging. One of the speculations is that the veteran might dethrone the Imperium Leader as World Champion at SNME. This could be done when a ghost from Gunther's past, Ilja Dragunov, returns to the company.

For those who might not know, when the Ring General had a reign of terror as NXT United Kingdom Champion, Ilja was the one who dethroned him and ended Gunther's historic title reign. Following this, they had clashes throughout their NXT run, but both stars have not had a full-fledged feud since moving to the main roster.

Even the Mad Dragon is currently absent from the Triple H-led promotion due to a real-life injury. The last time he competed was on September 28, 2024, in a SuperShow where he got defeated by Gunther. According to recent reports, Dragunov is expected to make his return sooner rather than later in WWE.

Considering all the development and Ilja's last match against the Ring General, he might return at Saturday Night's Main Event to cost the Imperium Leader. The distraction from the 31-year-old star will allow Goldberg to take advantage and put an end to the RAW star's world title reign.

This will pave the way for rivalry between Ilja and the Austrian star on the red brand. Though the scenario is based on an assumption, it still holds real-time chances to unfold.

Why might Goldberg dethrone Gunther at SNME, despite being his final WWE match?

WWE has already announced that the match at Saturday Night's Main Event will be the final match for the Hall of Famer. The only reason the iconic star made his return is to take revenge for the disrespect by the Ring General in front of his family at Bad Blood last year.

Despite WWE confirming that it will be Goldberg's final match, this does not rule out the chances of the 58-year-old star dethroning the World Heavyweight Champion.

Goldberg has a history of defeating major names. This includes dethroning names like The Fiend and Kevin Owens as the Universal Champion. So, it won't be a surprise if he dethrones Gunther and soon relinquishes the championship, as it will be his retirement match from WWE.

