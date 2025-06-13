Goldberg to dethrone Gunther, but immediately lose WWE World Title at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg's return to WWE is expected to take place soon. The Iconic star recently posted a new video clip on his social media account, stating his popular phrase, 'Who's Next.' This boosts the likelihood that the Hall of Famer's return is imminent.

There are even reports stating that Goldberg may return in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to set up his feud against Gunther. The Ring General is the World Heavyweight Champion after he dethroned Jey Uso on RAW last week.

Since the victory of the Imperium Leader, there are high assumptions of him clashing against the veteran at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Further, the recent reports solidify the chances of Goldberg vs. Gunther at the Saudi Arabia show.

Amid this, there is a possibility that if the 58-year-old star manages to dethrone Gunther in their potential showdown, Goldberg might immediately lose his title. This could happen when Seth Rollins might cash in his MITB briefcase and emerge as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Visionary is expected to feud with LA Knight heading towards Night of Champions. This means that there are high chances of the Architect being present in Saudi Arabia during the show.

A cash-in from Rollins on Goldberg could be a great decision to make, as the upcoming match of the iconic star will be his final match in the company. Overall, Night of Champions 2025 is anticipated to be a massive premium live event.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold on the show if Gunther and Goldberg square off in a dream WWE match.

Goldberg might get destroyed in his final WWE match

Goldberg has almost consistently surprised everyone with his performances in the ring. Da Man has defeated Brock Lesnar, The Fiend, Kevin Owens, and more in the squared circle. Stepping against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship will indeed be an engaging showdown to witness.

However, analyst Sam Roberts has predicted that despite the definitive background, Goldberg might get destroyed at the hands of the Ring General in their potential title bout. Roberts said:

"Goldberg beat [Brock] Lesnar. Goldberg beat Bray [Wyatt]. Goldberg, he beats people. Now, if you want to stay true to the Gunther character, that would be the thinking going in like [sic] I would love that if we went in going, 'Oh man, they ended Jey’s title reign just to put the title on Gunther so that Goldberg could beat him,' and then Gunther just destroys Goldberg."

Gunther's WWE run is undoubtedly remarkable. Beating the Hall of Famer in his final showdown will surely be another great accolade to his career.

