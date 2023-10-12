Goldberg to return to face former champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could be planning a huge match for Crown Jewel 2023 as wrestling legend Goldberg could return to face the former champion at the premium live event.

The superstar in question is none other than Bron Breakker. The Stamford-based promotion arguably teased a potential match between the duo some time ago.

For those unaware, the former champion donned a t-shirt that read "Best Spear In The Business" a few months on NXT. Many believe this was in response to Goldberg claiming to have the best spear in the Stamford-based promotion.

Since then, fans have been speculating about a potential match between the two stars. While nothing has come of it yet, that could change in the coming days. Given Goldberg has been looking to get a retirement match, it wouldn't be surprising if he makes a comeback to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

The creative team could have the former Universal Champion return to target Bron in the coming days, setting up a massive match at Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE legend Goldberg shared his honest opinion on Bron Breakker

WWE veteran Bill Goldberg previously shared his viewpoint on Bron Breakker. In an interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast, the former Universal Champion said he sees a younger version of himself in Bron.

"Rick Steiner’s son, who’s now Bron Breakker, who’s the champion of NXT. It’s kind of like the farm… it’s not the farm league, I’ll get lambasted for that. But it’s another segment of WWE of the new up and comers basically. Well, he’s me basically."

Goldberg continued:

"He’s spearing dudes and they wanted him to jackhammer people. He’s the son of one of my best friends and I love this kid. He went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he was a free agent for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic but he’s one of the smartest kids, man. He’s knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage’s age. Now look at him."

