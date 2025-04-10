Goldberg to return to WWE after 3 years and face Randy Orton at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton has no WrestleMania 41 opponent at the moment, after Kevin Owens announced last week that he would take time off to recover from a serious neck injury he has been dealing with. The Viper hit SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with an RKO after the latter announced that the 14-time World Champion had no match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Fast-forward to today, Randy Orton will be waiting to see if anyone replaces Kevin Owens to face him at WrestleMania 41. In that scenario, a WWE legend could return and challenge Orton to a match. Goldberg has announced that he will have a retirement match in 2025.

Back at Bad Blood in early October, he confronted the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, teasing a feud with the Ring General. Until now, though, WWE Creative has had no plans for a Gunther/Goldberg match.

Thus, Goldberg could show up and confront The Viper, with Nick Aldis booking the match for the Showcase of the Immortals. Given the status of both superstars, it would be the perfect retirement match for Goldberg.

Even if this is not the WWE legend's final match in WWE, a WrestleMania appearance could keep the door open for a future match with Gunther.

Karrion Kross says he would love to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross currently does not have a match at WrestleMania 41. The RAW Superstar is still in search of a new storyline after WWE disbanded The Final Testament with the releases of Paul Ellering and The AOP.

As of late, WWE fans have shared their desire to see Karrion Kross step up and replace Kevin Owens for a match against Randy Orton. And the RAW Superstar admitted during an interview with Wrestlezone that he would love to face The Viper at The Showcase of the Immortals.

“It’s pretty amazing. I feel like, I am supposed to run with this and be like, ‘I should be there. I deserve it. Yeah!’ And totally take advantage of the moment. Honestly, I’m just very humbled. [They] know that I would be a good dance partner for him. And I will say that I will be," Karrion Kross said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

With that in mind, Friday night on SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis should give an official update on what is next for Orton, eight days before WrestleMania 41.

