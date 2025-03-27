Nick Aldis to step down from WWE role and get replaced by former SmackDown General Manager? Exploring potential return

Nick Aldis is the current General Manager of WWE SmackDown. The National Treasure has been working as a strong authority figure since his arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. There have also been hints suggesting that Aldis might step inside the squared circle and make his WWE in-ring debut, but that scenario has yet to unfold.

Amid this, there are speculations that Nick Aldis might step down from his role as SmackDown General Manager and be replaced by former AEW star Paige. For those who might not know, just a few hours back, Saraya, aka Paige while the star was in WWE, announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling. The veteran has confirmed that this decision was mutual and praised Tony Khan's promotions too.

Since this announcement, fans have been eager to see what's next for Paige. Also, fans on the internet are demanding Triple H to rehire the former women's champion to the sports entertainment juggernaut. So, if Paige returns to WWE, one of the potential ways the star could return could be as the SmackDown General Manager.

The 32-year-old star had previously worked as the General Manager of the blue brand during her WWE run in 2018. This happened when Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) asked for his release from that role to become a full-time superstar again. So, in a similar scenario, if Nick Aldis demands to step inside the squared circle, WWE could replicate this scenario and bring Paige back as the newest GM of the blue brand.

This could be an intriguing way to have Saraya come back to World Wrestling Entertainment. It's crucial to note that there are no reports yet concerning Paige's WWE return and this is speculative for now.

Nick Aldis made an unfortunate announcement heading toward WWE SmackDown this week

Just a few hours back, Nick Aldis took to his official Instagram account and shared an unfortunate piece of news with the WWE Universe. The National Treasure has confirmed that his official X (Twitter) account has been hacked. Further, he told the fans to ignore any posts from his official account till further notice.

Aldis also confirmed that he had informed the same to WWE and they were working on the recovery of the account. This isn't the first time when hackers have targeted social media accounts of WWE stars.

Previously, we have seen many incidents like these and surely the regime of Triple H will soon recover the account of Nick Aldis. Until then, fans will have to disregard any tweets or posts from Aldis' official X account.

