Gone Too Soon: 5 Former WWE Superstars who passed away in their 30s 

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the news that 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at 30 years old yesterday.

Lee was a beloved member of the roster, a mother of three, and was married to former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake. She is the latest addition to a long line of wrestlers who passed away at a young age.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who passed away in their 30s.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was still contracted to the company and preparing to be part of the traditional Survivor Series team in 2005 ahead of his tragic passing. The Latino Heat was 38 when he was found unconscious in his hotel room in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Guerrero was found by his nephew Chavo and was pronounced dead at the scene before it was later revealed that he had suffered acute heart failure from an underlying heart condition that went undiagnosed.

Eddie's death later led to the induction of WWE's Wellness Policy and took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2006, less than a year after his passing.

#4. Umaga

Known as The Samoan Bulldozer throughout his WWE career, Umaga was one of the best-known members of the famous Anoa'i family. The former Intercontinental Champion was released back in 2008 after failing WWE's Wellness Policy Test for a second time and refusing to enter rehabilitation.

Umaga continued his career on the Independent Circuit, but just a year later, he was found unconscious by his wife and rushed to a hospital. He discovered that he had suffered a heart attack.

Later that day, Umaga suffered a second heart attack and passed away at the age of 36.

#3. Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard was best known as one-half of Cryme Tyme (alongside JTG). The former WWE Superstar was popular with the company's fanbase during his two stints before making a name for himself on the Independent Circuit.

Gaspard also had a mildly successful acting career and had reformed Cryme Tyme on the Independent Circuit ahead of his passing in May 2020. Gaspard and his son were swimming off Venice Beach when caught in a strong current.

The lifeguards made it to Gaspard first, but he asked them to save his son and come back for him. Two days later, after a mass search was conducted and, Gaspard's body was found. He was just 39 years old.

The promotion honored Gaspard's legacy when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as the recipient of The Warrior Award in 2022.

#2. Test

Test became one of the most recognizable stars in WWE throughout the Attitude Era after being part of storylines with The McMahon family. He competed in several memorable matches against some of the biggest stars in the business at the time.

Test was part of the company for six years before his release in 2004, after undergoing spinal fusion surgery. The former European Champion later returned in 2006. He requested his release after less than a year and wrestled for TNA.

Just four days before his 34th birthday, Test was found in his apartment in Tampa, Florida, after neighbors had noted that he was motionless inside. It was later discovered that the former star had passed away following an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication oxycodone.

#1. Ashley Massaro

Ashley Massaro was always a popular name with the fans after winning the 2005 RAW Diva Search and being handed a contract to the company. Massaro went on to work with some of the biggest names in the business as part of a feud between Mickie James and Trish Stratus and even wrestled for the women's championship against Melina at WrestleMania 23.

Ashley requested her release in 2008 after revealing that her daughter was ill and she needed to take care of her. The star then went on to work as a DJ and radio host ahead of her passing in 2019.

It was revealed that paramedics found Ashley unconscious at her home in Smithtown, New York, and she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital at just 39 years old.

