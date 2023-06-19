Google AI predicts Roman Reigns could ally himself with two major non-family WWE Superstars he has already beaten, after The Usos betrayed him

Roman Reigns ended last WWE SmackDown flat on his back. It could not have gone worse for him if he tried, with Jey Uso joining his brother and betraying him instead of siding with The Tribal Chief. But could that mean that he will now ally himself with two old rivals, who are not even family members? Google AI certainly seems to think so.

Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt have both lost to Roman Reigns in the past, but now, when asked who he could ally himself with, Google AI decided that they were the two likeliest stars.

Last SmackDown, Jey Uso decided that he would not be siding with Reigns, although, he made it appear that he had decided to go against his brother. The Tribal Chief was caught unawares and ate a superkick. He would also eat a double superkick from both the Usos soon after, after sending a message of disbelief.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns has now been betrayed FOUR times by those close to him 🤯 Roman Reigns has now been betrayed FOUR times by those close to him 🤯 https://t.co/SID6w1Vz8I

Now, the Usos are pitted against Reigns and Sikoa, with the odds for once being evened against the Bloodline leader. Amid this, we asked Google AI who they think Reigns might bring in to turn the odds in his favor.

Oddly enough, it named two previous rivals that Reigns had faced, both stars that are absent from WWE at present — Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt.

The answer for who Reigns could ally himself with

The answer is beyond the realm of belief, but it seems that as both stars are out of action at present, it boggles the imagination to see if this would actually happen.

What's next for Roman Reigns now after The Usos betrayed him on WWE SmackDown?

In reality, although Roman Reigns is unlikely to bring in Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre to help him, considering they are not family members, he will likely not take the betrayal laying down.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 ‍ Psychopathic Supervillain Roman Reigns is gonna be so much fun to watch Psychopathic Supervillain Roman Reigns is gonna be so much fun to watch 😮‍💨https://t.co/ZuzBO21zlU

With Heyman and Sikoa at his side, The Tribal Chief could be plotting his revenge already. What shape that revenge will take remains to be seen, but for the moment The Usos would do well to be prepared and keep looking over their shoulders.

Who do you think Roman Reigns will recruit to his cause next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes