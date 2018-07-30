Grading all Original WWE Grand Slam Champions

Ishaan Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.60K // 30 Jul 2018, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The first and most legendary Grand Slam Champion, Shawn Michaels

The Grand Slam in WWE is a massive achievement which often goes understated. It is the pinnacle of someone's career, as wrestlers come and go from the main event, but winners of the grand slam are those that go into the history books of wrestling history.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The Grand Slam in WWE today consists of holding a world title (WWE or Universal Championship), a tag team title (Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championships) and both the United States and Intercontinental championships.

However, we will be looking at the older version which would have a world title (WWE or World Heavyweight Championship), a tag team title (WWE or World Tag Team Championship), the Intercontinental Championship and a tertiary championship (European or Hardcore).

This list will be grading all the original Grand Slam Champions on the basis of their general reign in WWE, and the varying levels of success they have had.

#1 Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels completed the Grand Slam on September 20th, 1997 after winning the European Championship.

He won all available belts under the Grand Slam apart from the Hardcore championship. He won an additional World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship after completing the Grand Slam.

Michaels will go down in history as perhaps the best wrestler to have ever lived. The first ever Grand Slam champion will go into the grave as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time.

His career is topsy-turvy, however, as this feat was achieved when Michaels was deep in the throes of addiction. After being made to retire because of a back injury, Michaels returned after four years of absence and embarked upon a run that would forever immortalise him as one of the best wrestlers to have ever lived.

Today, he is a trainer in NXT. His influence on the wrestling world goes as far back as being instrumental in Chris Jericho's career to Daniel Bryan today.

Grade: A+

1 / 12 NEXT