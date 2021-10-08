Grading the divisions of RAW following 2021 WWE draft

The 2021 WWE Draft switched things up for both WWE RAW and SmackDown. RAW was in desperate need of change as it utilized similar matches over the last few months.

Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, and Damian Priest fought each other numerous times. Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Charlotte Flair also faced off on several occasions.

Lashley had dispatched most of his challengers, leaving the WWE title scene in need of fresh blood. The first step towards this occurred when Big E successfully cashed in on The All-Mighty. Because of his title win, Big E moved from SmackDown to RAW. It gave Monday nights a new face and a new champ.

SmackDown has arguably been the easier show to watch due to better storylines. RAW, on the other hand, was the brand most in need of change.

Now that the WWE Draft 2021 is in the books, how did RAW and SmackDown fair? Many stars switched brands, leaving some divisions in better shape than others. Here are the grades for the divisions of RAW following the 2021 WWE Draft.

#4. The new RAW Tag Team division is diverse and rejuvenated.

Tag teams now on RAW: RK-Bro (Champs), AJ Styles/Omos, Cedric Alexander/Shelton Benjamin, The Mysterios, Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode.

RAW featured RK-Bro, AJ Styles and Omos, and the New Day as its last three Champions. Of those three teams, only the New Day moved over to SmackDown. The Hurt Business has seemingly reformed, adding that duo back into the division.

As draft picks, RAW added almost all of the former SmackDown Tag Team division. The Mysterios, Alpha Academy, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, and the Street Profits all moved over to RAW in the Draft giving RAW seven tag teams.

The teams from SmackDown have faced each other but, with three other teams, they shouldn't need to square off for a few months. RK-Bro will have to get past Styles and Omos at Crown Jewel. After that, however, they could face Alpha Academy, the Mysterios, or Roode and Ziggler.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez can also join the division from time to time. Before the Draft, the tag team division was in good shape. After the 2021 WWE Draft, the RAW tag team division is in great shape.

GRADE: A-

