Grayson Waller to get punished for his recent actions on an Australian show? Exploring the possibility

Grayson Waller has quickly established himself as an entertaining and reliable heel in WWE. However, his recent actions in Australia showcased him doing more than just acting his usual self, but it probably won't land him in hot water.

Grayson Waller and LA Knight recently went to Australia to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Perth next month. One of their scheduled appearances was on the Sunrise Morning Show, but things escalated fast. During their appearance, the hosts requested Knight perform a finishing move on a cameraman as they hinted the sport to be "fake."

However, the stars did not find the jokes amusing. LA Knight looked baffled by the host's plan yet remained calm and passed it to his partner, but Waller did not shy away from expressing his frustration. He went on a rant about how they were disrespectful and that he would hit the staff for real.

Expand Tweet

Although the SmackDown star lost his cool, this should not be a cause of concern. This was not the first time a WWE star has gotten mad during an interview. If the past is any indication, Waller's actions were not extreme enough to warrant a punishment.

One of the most infamous times a WWE star lost their cool during an interview was the case of David Schultz. He slapped John Stossel of ABC for 20/20 Magazine after the latter called wrestling fake. As a result, John sued the star, and David got fired from the company.

The same thing happened with Hulk Hogan in 1985. The WWE star choked out Richard Belzer during a TV show after the latter called wrestling fake. To add insult to the injury, Hulk let Richard's body drop and he sustained injuries, ultimately suing the promotion for reportedly $5 million.

Since Waller never actually got physical, it's safe to assume he won't be in trouble and no lawsuit will be involved. Looking at it, he even protected the business and the performers by speaking up for its legitimacy.

What did Grayson Waller do after his appearance in Australia?

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have terrorized SmackDown in recent months

The SmackDown star and the company haven't made any statements after the incident during the Sunrise Morning Show. However, it looks like the Australian star doesn't need to do that after posting a simple photo.

After Knight and Waller's interview was released, Grayson posted a photo of David Schultz moments before the latter slapped John Stossel. The superstar did not need to add a caption to let his feelings be known.

What did fans think of Grayson Waller's actions?

From the looks of it, numerous fans were also on board with seeing Grayson Waller defend and protect the business. With this in mind, it's also less likely that the Australian will get in trouble.

Expand Tweet

It will certainly be interesting to see what will happen with the Australian star in WWE going forward after his actions in Australia.

Do you think Grayson Waller deserves any punishment for his actions defending the business? Sound off in the comments below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here