"Greatest of all time" - When Paul Heyman admitted to 4-time WWE Champion being better than Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin

WWE may have had many greats over the years, but the debate continues to rage on about who deserves the moniker of being the 'GOAT'! While fans might have different preferences, Paul Heyman has no doubts about who the greatest of all time really is.

Paul Heyman is a true wrestling genius who managed a few icons on their way towards superstardom. Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold Steve Austin were both once 'Paul Heyman guys' and are, these days, regarded as among the most successful performers in wrestling history.

Steve Austin drew WWE a lot of money during the Attitude Era while also winning multiple championships in the process. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, has a combat sports resume unlike any other athlete, as he's also conquered the MMA world apart from his exploits in professional wrestling.

Despite the accolades of Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman ranked Roman Reigns higher than the veterans and called him the 'undisputed greatest of all time.'

The Special Counsel of the Tribal Chief made the stunning claim during a press conference in September last year, as you can view below:

"Make no mistake about this, okay? Brock Lesnar, one of the best, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, one of the best, everyone I've ever worked with; (they have been) amongst the best. Roman Reigns is the single greatest champion, performer, fighter, wrestler, (and) sports entertainer I've ever encountered in my entire career; he is the undisputed greatest of all time."

Roman Reigns is currently on the run of a lifetime in WWE with Paul

It has taken a while, but the Roman Reigns project has finally worked in WWE, much to former creative head Vince McMahon's liking.

The WWE Universe rejected the Samaon star back when the company seemingly forced him down their throats and pushed him over other deserving names. Reigns still amassed a few World Title reigns and WrestleMania main events during his Big Dog days on the main roster early on.

Roman's return in 2020 as a heel - and under the guidance of Paul Heyman - revitalized his career as he won the Universal Championship and has yet to drop the belt. He even added the WWE title to his collection along the way and has been booked as the most dominant champion that the industry has seen in decades.

Reigns, who recently crossed 900 days as Universal Champion, is scheduled to defend the Undisputed World Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, and there is a possibility he will extend his historic reign even further.

