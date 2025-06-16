Gunther to attack a top WWE babyface & take him out of the King of the Ring tournament? Exploring the possibility

Gunther defeated Jey Uso to capture the World Heavyweight Championship last week on RAW. The Ring General has once again reclaimed his throne and is standing on the pedestal of the men's division. However, he could be on a rampage this week on RAW after what WWE did recently. The 37-year-old could brutally attack a top babyface, putting him on the sidelines.

Ad

The King of the Ring Tournament is in full swing, and the last qualifier match will take place tonight. Surprisingly, Jey Uso will be a part of it as he will battle Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus. However, this may not sit well with Gunther. The very man whom he defeated last week to win the gold, seeing him compete in the tournament again for a title shot, may make his blood boil.

Ad

Trending

While The Ring General has been trying to come out of this never-ending rivalry, Jey has been constantly chasing him and his title like a ghost. As a result, Gunther may finally snap and unleash a merciless attack on The Yeet Master tonight ahead of his Fatal Four-Way Match. Consumed in rage, he could absolutely wreak havoc on Jey Uso, giving him the beating of his lifetime.

The Austrian's wrath could be on full display, which may leave the arena in trepidation. He could injure Jey Uso (in storyline), taking him out of the King of the Ring Tournament. A frustrated Gunther could then make a bold statement, screaming at the 39-year-old to never come after him and chase the World Heavyweight Championship again.

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Jey Uso's inclusion in the King of the Ring Tournament also received a huge backlash from fans. Therefore, The Ring General taking him out will pave the way for another star to take that spot, who actually deserves to be in the contest. However, the above angle is purely speculative!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther to face Goldberg in a match ahead of SummerSlam?

Ever since Gunther debuted on the main roster, the one match that fans have always wanted to see is against Goldberg. The dream may finally turn into reality soon. Rumors have been buzzing that the Hall of Fame may return to face the World Heavyweight Champion this summer.

While a match of this magnitude deserves a stage like SummerSlam, WWE may not host it at the summer spectacle. This match is likely to take place at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12.

Ad

During an interview with My San Antonio, Goldberg expressed his desire to have his retirement match in his hometown. He wants to wrap up his career in the very place where he made a name for himself. Hence, the chances of him facing Gunther at SNME become very high.

Expand Tweet

With The Ring General being the World Heavyweight Champion, the stakes couldn't be any higher. It will be interesting to see how things shape up tonight on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More