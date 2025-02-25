Gunther to defend the World Heavyweight Title against 330 lbs WWE star before WrestleMania? Potential explored

With the World Heavyweight Championship on his shoulders, Gunther is confidently marching towards WrestleMania 41. He is set to face Jey Uso in a blockbuster match for the coveted title at The Show of Shows. However, The Ring General might have to overcome a major obstacle on Monday Night RAW before he heads to Las Vegas.

Ad

He could defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Otis in the coming weeks. The speculation arose due to what happened between the two stars on the latest episode of RAW. The Imperium member faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match last night. He not only defeated Tozawa but attacked the latter after the match. However, Otis soon stepped in to save his friend.

Despite Gunther's constant pushback, the 330lbs star stood his ground against the World Heavyweight Champion. Their tense face-off sparked a strong reaction from the fans, fueling speculation about a potential clash between the two. There is a possibility that The Ring General may decide to challenge Otis to make a bold statement.

Ad

Trending

The Alpha Academy is one of the most beloved babyface teams on RAW. If Gunther destroys a fan-favorite like Otis weeks before WrestleMania, it will help him garner more heat from fans ahead of his clash with Jey Uso. Plus, a hard-fought title defense against Otis would present the Austrian superstar as an unstoppable force heading into the biggest show of the year.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. It will be interesting to see how this newly formed storyline progresses next week.

Gunther to lose his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania?

The rivalry between Gunther and Jey Uso is reaching new heights every week. The biggest question surrounding this bout is whether a title change could take place at the grand spectacle. Can The YEET Master finally dethrone The Ring General at The Show of Shows?

Ad

Jey Uso is undoubtedly the underdog heading into this match. But, WrestleMania is the stage where underdogs shine the brightest. So, there is a high chance he could defeat Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in Las Vegas.

The OG Bloodline member has been getting incredible support from the fans. If Main Event Jey loses another World Title opportunity, especially at a stage like WrestleMania, it could heavily affect his credibility. This makes him the favorite to walk out of Las Vegas as champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Many also believe that Gunther's title reign has started to get a bit boring. Therefore, a new champion after WrestleMania could breathe new life into the roster and it is highly likely that Jey Uso will overcome the odds at The Show of Shows to dethrone The Ring General.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback