Gunther to form a new alliance with two former WWE champions on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the potential

Gunther has made it clear that he is going to make Jey Uso's life a living hell ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 41. While he has been doing the same every week, The Ring General could take it a step further in the upcoming episode of RAW. He might form a shocking alliance with two former WWE champions on the red brand, making things even tougher for Uso.

Ad

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory could be potential allies for the World Heavyweight Champion. A few weeks ago, A-Town Down Under had a heated exchange with Jey Uso, which ended with Waller eating a superkick. The duo got their revenge last week by attacking The YEET Master, setting him up perfectly for Gunther to ambush his WrestleMania opponent.

Tonight on RAW, Jey Uso is set to take on the Aussie Icon in a grudge match. Well, this could be nothing but a predetermined plan. Given A-Town Down Under's track record, there is a good chance this is a setup. Theory might interfere, turning it into a two-on-one beatdown, and just when things start to spiral, Gunther could march down to the ring to join the ambush.

Ad

Trending

This could very well be the start of a new alliance between The Imperium leader and A-Town Down Under. With Jey Uso as their common enemy, teaming up on the Road to WrestleMania would make perfect sense. But Jey might not be fighting alone for long. The Alpha Academy could step into the fray to even the odds, especially since they have their own issues with The Ring General.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Gunther's potential alliance with Theory and Waller could be a temporary move to make Jey Uso's life miserable. Meanwhile, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

Gunther to battle Jey Uso before their WrestleMania 41 match?

Gunther vs. Jey Uso is one of the high-profile matches heading to WrestleMania 41. However, The Show of Shows is still six weeks away. There is a good possibility that The Ring General and The YEET Master could cross paths in the ring before that clash at Mania.

Ad

With the World Heavyweight Champion likely teaming up with A-Town Down Under, Jey Uso might not be alone either. The Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa could have his back. This could eventually set the stage for an all-out brawl between the two teams.

It is no secret that WWE loves booking six-man tag team matches in situations like this. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if fans see Jey and The Alpha Academy compete in a multi-person match against Gunther, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller. It could make the World Heavyweight Title picture even more entertaining, and why not?

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Triple H moves this WrestleMania 41 storyline from here on. The upcoming edition of RAW will provide a lot of answers to our questions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback