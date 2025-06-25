Gunther to introduce 57-year-old WWE legend as new manager at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Gunther stunned the world after he defeated Jey Uso to regain his World Heavyweight Championship a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW. Last week’s red brand episode featured Goldberg making his return to challenge The Ring General for the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With the clash between the top stars set, the excitement among fans is on an all-time high. The match would mark Goldberg’s final wrestling match before his retirement, and is set to emanate from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

While videos of Goldberg’s return have been making rounds on the internet, a picture of Gunther along with 57-year-old William Regal has also surfaced online recently. Both men are seen discussing something backstage on RAW, which could end up being a massive story on its own as well.

Trending

Expand Tweet

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Saturday Night’s Main Event could see Regal help Gunther retain the title against Goldberg and further announce himself as the new manager of The Ring General. This will not only be a huge twist in the plot, but could also end up being the beginning of a massive storyline on the red brand.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Gunther and Goldberg clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Gunther took major shots at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently

Ahead of their title clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther and Goldberg addressed each other on RAW this week. While Goldberg sat down with Michael Cole in an interview to address his retirement match and his opponent, Gunther, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, The Ring General made it to the squared circle to take some shots at the legend.

The World Heavyweight Champion made headlines with his promo, stating that would not only end Goldberg’s career but also the legacy he has built. Further, the champion also called the Hall of Famer a one-trick pony, which ended up stunning fans.

"I heard what Bill Goldberg had to say, intense as always. But there's nothing he can say that will change my perception about him. And my perception is that I see a 58-year-old, one-trick pony that can't lace my boots. So, Bill, I want to take the moment now and officially apologize to your wife and to your son for everything that I'm gonna do to the man that used to be Goldberg. I'm unlike anybody you ever stepped in the ring with. I embarrassed you once. And at Saturday Night's Main Event, I'm going to embarrass you again. Because it's my personal responsibility to make sure that the legacy and the myth of Bill Goldberg forever dies," The Ring General said. (1:30-2:40)

With only a few weeks left before the two clash, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the massive match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!