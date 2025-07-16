Gunther to lose his World Title via cash-in before WWE SummerSlam, but not to Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Gunther retained his World Heavyweight Championship against the legendary Goldberg in the latter's final match in the Stamford-based promotion at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Ring General's challenger for SummerSlam was determined on this week's RAW in a Gauntlet Match that saw CM Punk emerge victorious. The Second City Saint is now set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer, but his opponent may not be Gunther.

Ad

In a shocking possibility, the Austrian star may lose his World Heavyweight Title as a result of a Money in the Bank cash-in on next week's RAW. But since Mr. MITB Seth Rollins is out injured, who could be the one to cash in? The answer might be Bron Breakker, courtesy of The Oracle, Paul Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bron Breakker delivered a dominant performance during the Gauntlet Match, consecutively defeating three top WWE Superstars: Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. While The Unpredictable Badass ultimately fell short against CM Punk, his impressive showing could earn him a reward next week.

Since Seth Rollins may be sidelined for a while, Paul Heyman, who is known to have influence backstage, could pull some strings to award the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase to Bron Breakker on next week's edition of the red brand's show. The Dog of WWE may waste no time and cash in the contract that same night, dethroning The Ring General as World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

This shocking turn of events could drastically change the landscape for SummerSlam, as CM Punk would then be facing Bron Breakker for the title. The Second City Saint has been at odds with Seth Rollins' faction since its formation, and this potential scenario would keep Punk entangled with the heel group. Rollins has vowed to prevent CM Punk from ever winning a world title in WWE, and this development would allow his faction to continue controlling the narrative in his absence.

Ad

That said, it is just speculation for now.

WWE veteran criticizes Gunther's booking on RAW

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther sat in his private suite to watch the Gauntlet Match between Bron Breakker, Penta, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk this past Monday. After The Second City Saint won the match, there was a brief staredown between the champion and the new number-one contender.

Ad

However, WWE veteran Vince Russo did not like Gunther sitting idle during the entire match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that it would have been better if The Ring General was on commentary during the bout.

"The winner of this faces Gunther at SummerSlam. Why wasn’t Gunther on color commentary throughout this match? Why do you have him sitting up there by himself like a jabroni when the guy can talk? Why was he not on color during this match? Unbelievable. Unreal!" he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.