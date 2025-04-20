Gunther to quit WWE in frustration after losing World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion. Jey Uso is the new title holder. After defeating Uso consecutively in three matches, The Ring General finally got a taste of his own medicine when Jey used a Powerbomb and then The Ring General's own submission move to make him tap out.

The outcome of the contest is certainly not going to be pleasing for the leader of Imperium. There is a possibility that The Ring General might not seek a rematch, in frustration after this humiliating loss to Uso, and it could lead him to quit WWE on Monday Night RAW after 'Mania.

This defeat will be especially bitter for Gunther as he has now lost in consecutive WrestleMania events. Last year, he lost the Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn, and this year he lost the World Heavyweight Championship. This kind of booking might also be frustrating for The Ring General, as he was booked for a title loss despite a large section of fans pushing for his win at this year's Show of Shows.

Despite being one of the best in-ring performers in WWE, the 37-year-old superstar being booked for a loss at WrestleMania 41 might not go down well with his fans, especially if he decides to quit the Stamford-based promotion.

It is to be noted that the above angle is mere speculation, and nothing in line with it has been announced yet.

Goldberg can return on RAW to challenge Gunther for a final match at SummerSlam

Gunther's next opponent could be WWE legend, Goldberg. The Hall of Famer was speculated to return at WrestleMania 41 to confront The Ring General. However, that face-off can now potentially happen after The Show of Shows.

After their heated exchange at Bad Blood last year, Goldberg and Gunther have never been face-to-face. Since Da Man has already said that he will compete in a retirement match in WWE this year, it was rumored that the former World Heavyweight Champion could be that opponent.

Or who knows, the leader of Imperium might challenge Jey Uso for a rematch at Backlash, and Goldberg might return at the PLE to get involved. That could set up a bout for SummerSlam 2025, where The Ring General will most likely win and eventually retire Da Man.

The 58-year-old last competed in the ring against Roman Reigns in 2022 and was released by the company soon after. His retirement match also comes as a surprise because Goldberg's WWE return hadn't been on the cards, especially after Vince McMahon's departure from the promotion.

However, Triple H indeed fulfilled the promise once owed to the Hall of Famer by bringing him back at Bad Blood. And now the fans are excited to see the WCW legend get back in action one more time.

