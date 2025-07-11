Gunther to be replaced by former Shield member as Goldberg's last opponent at WWE SNME? Potential explored

The stage for Goldberg's final match is set. The WWE Hall of Famer will look to retire as the World Heavyweight Champion as he challenges Gunther for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XL this weekend. However, the bout may take a shocking turn, as Gunther might be replaced as Da Man's last opponent.

Goldberg returned on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW to challenge The Ring General to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. Gunther had previously disrespected Da Man in front of his family during Bad Blood 2024 by calling him a "one-trick pony." The 58-year-old legend has vowed to make Gunther pay for his comments.

However, Goldberg's plans for revenge may be ruined, courtesy of Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins. In a shocking possibility, The Visionary could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Gunther before the champion gets to face Da Man.

Paul Heyman hinted at a "Plan B" last week on RAW, which could very well come to fruition at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rollins and his group could attack the 58-year-old legend backstage before the event, putting a question mark over Da Man's status for his scheduled title match against The Ring General.

WWE could tease the legend's availability throughout the night until Gunther is out in the ring waiting. However, the former Imperium leader may be attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, setting the stage for Seth Rollins to successfully cash in his MITB contract.

As The Visionary celebrates with the World Heavyweight Championship, an injured Goldberg could drag himself out to the ring, seeking revenge on Rollins for his actions. Da Man is known to approach every situation with the same power and intensity that has brought so much success throughout his career, and this could be no different.

Despite being at a clear disadvantage, an irate Goldberg could still challenge The Visionary to a match, which the latter would have no qualms accepting. Therefore, instead of Gunther, Seth Rollins may end up being Da Man's last opponent. That said, this is only speculation for now.

JBL thinks Goldberg can dethrone Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

While speaking on Something to Wrestle, WWE Hall of Famer JBL shared his thoughts on Da Man's final match in the company against The Ring General.

JBL explained why Goldberg could be the one walking out of Atlanta, Georgia, with the World Heavyweight Championship.

"I think he's got a shot," JBL said. "The whole thing looks like a cascading effect. You take the title off of Jey Uso and put it on Gunther, so you have a really good heel. Goldberg against a babyface would not be as appealing, but you've got this wonderful heel in Gunther, a guy who can do anything and certainly make Goldberg look good. Not that Goldberg needs it, by the way. Goldberg was the one star that was kicking our a** that WCW created." [7:30 – 7:55]

As Da Man prepares to say goodbye to the squared circle, fans are excited to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Saturday Night's Main Event.

