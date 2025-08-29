Gunther to return as babyface and destroy 6-time WWE world champion at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at the 2025 SummerSlam. Soon after, however, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Second City Saint to become the new champion. The Austrian hasn’t appeared since losing his title, but he might return as a babyface and target The Visionary.

Ever since Seth Rollins won the MITB contract, Gunther has called out The Architect in his promos, claiming himself as the obvious target of Mr. Money in the Bank. The RAW episode after Night of Champions saw The Revolutionary interrupting The Ring General during one of his in-ring segments alongside Paul Heyman.

The Oracle and The Visionary congratulated Gunther on winning the World Heavyweight Championship back from Jey Uso. However, their gesture was mocking and hollow, and Seth Rollins implied that he would soon dethrone him. Now, The Architect holds the title, adding a sixth WWE world title to his record.

The Ring General could now make a strong return by attacking The Revolutionary during his comeback, turning babyface in the process. Since Rollins will be defending his title for the first time at a PLE at Clash in Paris, it is highly likely that he will retain the gold.

Thus, the Austrian can ambush the World Heavyweight Champion following his Fatal Four-Way match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. This will set up a rivalry between the two stars, giving The Visionary a credible opponent to defend his title against. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Gunther had previously shown signs of a babyface turn

Last year at Crown Jewel, Gunther faced Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. The American Nightmare emerged victorious in the Saudi Arabia premium live event, becoming the inaugural holder of the title. While The Ring General had thrown a lot of flak towards QB1 ahead of the match, he surprised the WWE Universe by showing a more humble side of himself.

The star's former Imperium teammate, Ludwig Kaiser, tried to badmouth Cody Rhodes following his leader’s defeat at Crown Jewel. However, The Ring General stopped the 35-year-old from doing so. He showed a lot of respect for Rhodes, which was very unusual, and even asked Kaiser to find his path in WWE.

This change of heart was temporary, however, as the Austrian returned to his usual self, berating his opponents and legends alike. He even went berserk following his World Heavyweight Championship defeat at WrestleMania 41 against Jey Uso, attacking commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee in his fury.

Thus, WWE could experiment and give Gunther a full-fledged babyface turn this time. It'll be interesting to see when The Ring General returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

