Hall of Famer believes Brock Lesnar needs Paul Heyman in WWE

WWE legend Tony Atlas has given his opinion that Brock Lesnar needs Paul Heyman by his side to succeed in WWE.

Brock Lesnar has worked alongside Heyman for the majority of his combined 10 years in WWE. However, during The Beast’s absence from WWE television since WrestleMania 36, Heyman has formed a new alliance with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Atlas discussed the current-day WWE product in a recent interview with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. He claimed that Brock Lesnar’s believability depends on whether or not he is working with “the seal” (aka Heyman).

“That’s why you have to put a mouth with him, like the manager that they have there for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, because this guy can’t get himself over verbally. But [with] the seal [Heyman]? That was it. As a team, they present believability to the people. As singles, they don’t.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I am the #Advocate for the Reigning Defending Undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World, the main event of the most unique #WrestleMania of All Time, BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7baONFGJ0v — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 5, 2020

Brock Lesnar initially returned to WWE in April 2012 without Heyman by his side. After cutting promos by himself during his feud with John Cena, Lesnar aligned with Heyman again one month later.

What’s next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar is technically a free agent after his contract talks with WWE reportedly hit an impasse in 2020. His name is occasionally mentioned on WWE television and on the company’s social media platforms, but his merchandise has been removed from WWE Shop.

With WrestleMania 37 set to take place in three months, it has been rumored that Brock Lesnar could return soon. Wrestle Votes reported in December 2020 that the former UFC star could potentially renew his rivalry with Drew McIntyre at the event.

