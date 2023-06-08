Hall of Famer to fight second-generation superstar - 4 WWE SmackDown stars who could go up against Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of WWE's brightest prospects. He is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner. Beyond that, he's also a two-time NXT Champion.

Many have expected The Big Bad Booty Nephew to join the main roster sooner rather than later, but he remains part of NXT for now. That could be changing, however, as he made a massive challenge on the most recent program.

Breakker challenged Monday Night RAW's Seth Rollins. Bron wants to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, so challenging the champion is the way to do just that. Still, it is notable that he opted against challenging a SmackDown star.

There are numerous stars on Friday Night SmackDown who could have an incredible match with the former NXT Champion. This article will look at four major games he could potentially have on the blue brand if he fails to dethrone The Visionary.

#4. Bron Breakker could challenge for Austin Theory's United States Championship

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of WWE's most hated stars. The arrogant superstar is a two-time United States Champion, having held the gold since last year. A-Town's Finest also defeated John Cena at WrestleMania, a feat he won't let anybody forget.

In many ways, Theory and Breakker are alike. Both are in fantastic shape and are really good athletes. Beyond that, they're both young stars who earned championships early in their careers. Lastly, they both have massive egos.

There's a difference between the two, however. Theory's ego leads to him being calculated, while Bron's is more of an intensity few can match. Will Austin's calculated nature work against Breakker's intensity?

Seeing a clash of two future world champions with very different styles would be quite compelling.

#3. Rey Mysterio is the ultimate underdog

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a former world champion but has also captured numerous other belts, including titles in World Championship Wrestling. He was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

There's a reason Mysterio is called The Ultimate Underdog. For what he lacks in stature, given that he is smaller than nearly every other wrestler he encounters, he makes up for in skill and heart. Despite the perceived impossibility of such a feat, he has defeated giants who are more than twice his size.

Bron Breakker has an obvious strength and size advantage over Rey. He's also younger and more explosive. Still, Rey is extremely crafty. Could the WWE Hall of Famer manage to out-finesse and outsmart Breakker? Or would the former NXT Champion overwhelm the Lucha legend? A bout between the two would be extremely interesting.

#2. LA Knight is extremely popular in WWE

Malu @OG_Malu @YEAHMovement_ LA Knight deserves a monstrous pop every week @YEAHMovement_ LA Knight deserves a monstrous pop every week https://t.co/wYhiO9wfEn

LA Knight is rapidly becoming one of WWE's most popular superstars. The Mega Star has been wrestling for a long time, even having been in the company's developmental program around a decade before returning just a few years ago.

Knight and Breakker aren't strangers. Bron Breakker's debut match on the revamped NXT 2.0 saw him battle and defeat The Megastar in a shocking moment. While NXT 2.0 transitioned back into NXT, Bron's dominance remained.

Still, LA Knight is starting to build momentum. Despite his attitude, he's picked up a few big wins and has fans behind him. Bron targeting the man he beat in his debut upon joining the main roster would be a nice story, but with Knight's momentum, things could go differently this time.

Is Bron just another dummy, or will The Megastar be put down?

#1. Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns is a dream match

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bron Breakker is ready for Roman Reigns Bron Breakker is ready for Roman Reigns 😳 https://t.co/bvzwHteiT0

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in pro wrestling today. He's been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for quite some time, holding the Universal Championship in particular for over 1,000 days, which nobody ever expected to see happen.

Bron Breakker challenged Seth Rollins on WWE NXT and not Roman Reigns. The question some fans are asking is, "Why?" Could it be because Bron fears Reigns? Or does it simply come down to Seth's intent to be the workhorse champion who defends the belt more often?

It is unlikely that The Big Bad Booty Nephew fears Reigns, even if fearing The Tribal Chief may be a reasonable reaction. Instead, it likely just comes down to Roman's limited schedule.

Still, the two stars clashing could be a generational battle. Plus, who has the more effective Spear? Only time will tell. Regardless, it would be a must-see match.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes