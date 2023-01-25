Hall of Famer wants Roman Reigns to take on 6-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, Roman Reigns' opponent is still very much up in the air. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently said he'd like to see The Tribal Chief take on Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Show of Shows.

Last year, The Texas Rattlesnake wrestled his first match in 19 years and looked better than ever. Hence, many speculate if he will be on the card for this year's event. Furthermore, earlier this week, reports suggested that WWE offered Austin a large sum of money to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

With this match possibly on the cards, Eric Bischoff took to social media as he noted that he would love to see two of WWE's most iconic stars do battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Oh man! A big part of me would love to see this! And how they build towards it if it’s true. We should know soon," tweeted the Hall of Famer.

Roman Reigns' next undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense is set to take place this Saturday at the Royal Rumble. He will face Kevin Owens at the mega event.

Former WWE writer on who should end Roman Reigns' title run

Having ruled over the company as world champion for more than 870 days now, the list of potential challengers for The Head of The Table is starting to wear thin.

On the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn said he'd like to see Montez Ford of The Street Profits take the world title off of Reigns.

"I'm biased, I feel like Montez is the guy," Dunn said. "He can be a babyface or a heel. He has the body for both. He has the talking skills for both. I think there are a couple of minor things he can improve on, but it feels like he can be the face of the company. I think the other person, who's a little further away, is Bron." [1:36:20 – 1:36:46] (H/T Sportskeeda)

As Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has beaten the who's who of WWE, including John Cena, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Finn Balor, among others.

