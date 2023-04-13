Has AEW omitted Vickie Guerrero from the official roster following daughter's comments against husband? Latest update on the matter

Vickie Guerrero's profile has officially been removed from AEW's roster page. It was reported that her contract would end in July and both sides agreed not to renew it. Amidst their incredibly difficult family situation, Guerrero has gone silent on social media.

Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of Vickie and Eddie Guerrero, recently posted a TikTok video claiming her stepfather sexually assaulted her in 2020 on a vacation cruise. Sherilyn added that Vickie sided with her husband and blocked her out after people accused Sherilyn of being detached from the family.

Other family members have provided their support, with Chavo Guerrero publicly stepping forward to announce his support towards his cousin. Sherilyn's older sister, Shaul Guerrero, also uploaded an Instagram post to back up her claims against their stepfather.

"This incident tore an even deeper wedge into our family than what was there before. My mother and sister have had a deeply tumultuous relationship for years, same with my sister and I. After this incident on the cruise we all went into various forms of therapy in order to heal." [H/T Wrestling News]

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima! Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️

Vickie Guerrero responded publicly on her Instagram in a now-deleted post where she struck back at her estranged daughter. Vickie mentioned that she had tried to fix their relationship with therapy, but due to Sherilyn's manic behavior, she had to cut ties with her.

Vickie Guerrero has since reactivated her Instagram and shared that she will be taking legal action against her daughter.

Vickie Guerrero takes a legal stand against her daughter

Sherilyn's TikTok video has now sparked a legal threat from her mother. Vickie received a ton of backlash from the WWE Universe and the internet wrestling community at large after her recently deleted response towards her daughter.

She initially deactivated her social media accounts, but emerged today to post a message from her lawyer who will be representing herself and Kris Benson in court. It states that Vickie Guerrero and her husband have denied all of the allegations. It goes on to say that they are aware of the seriousness behind the claims but will proceed with the opportunity to bring Sherilyn Guerrero to court.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Vickie Guerrero reactivated her Instagram and posted this statement. Vickie Guerrero reactivated her Instagram and posted this statement. https://t.co/I8PHzr73Lx

The Guerrero family has been through their fair share of struggles, and with this latest situation, fans are hoping for the best possible outcome.

