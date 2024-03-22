Has Cody Rhodes followed in Logan Paul's footsteps with a massive WWE beverage partnership?

Cody Rhodes is preparing for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Still, his feud with The Tribal Chief was not the only thing that fans were interested in regarding The American Nightmare recently, as it appeared he had a beverage partnership with WWE, like United States Champion Logan Paul.

However, this is far from reality, as Paul has a center-ring sponsorship with the Stamford-based company for his own hydration drink named Prime. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes is just promoting Wheatley American Vodka, which is the official vodka for WrestleMania 40. However, Cody is in no way related to the drink as a founder or creator.

As a matter of fact, the Stamford-based company announced that Wheatley American Vodka would be the official vodka of WrestleMania 40 and will be 'integrated within key WWE assets and properties.'

According to WWE press release, Cody Rhodes will host a six-episode digital series, where he will have sit-down interviews with fellow superstars while being on a tour bus, with Wheatley American Vodka serving as the presenting sponsor of the series, which will air in spring.

On the other hand, Logan Paul and his business partner KSI have an exclusive two-year deal with WWE for the Prime Hydration logo to appear in the center of the wrestling mat. This is the first time that WWE has ever agreed to such a deal.

Xavier Woods believes Cody Rhodes will become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is considered one of the most anticipated matches in WrestleMania history. Reigns has become one of the best wrestlers of all time for the Stamford-based company, while Rhodes has a second chance to finish the story eventually.

The New Day's Xavier Woods believes that The American Nightmare will walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will become a fighting champion going forward.

"No chance. There’s absolutely no way he walks out of WrestleMania with that championship. If he somehow manages to do so, I’ll have to watch my words, but I’m fully confident he won’t be champion after WrestleMania 40. Then, perhaps, we’ll have a champion who actually shows up and defends the title more regularly. Then, maybe, other contenders will have a genuine shot at winning the Universal Championship," Xavier Woods said.

Reigns and Rhodes will appear on both nights of WrestleMania 40, as Night One will see them take part in a tag team match, which will also involve The Rock and Seth Rollins. The outcome of this match will determine the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare on Night Two.

