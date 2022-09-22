Has Drew McIntyre ever beaten Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre had a heated rivalry leading up to WWE Clash at the Castle. Although The Scottish Warrior could not secure a victory in Wales, he previously managed to win against The Tribal Chief in a multi-man match.

McIntyre and Reigns first faced each other on a 2014 episode of RAW. The show featured an 11-on-3 handicap match that saw multiple stars, including McIntyre. However, the bout ended in a no-contest after interference from Evolution.

The former WWE Champion scored a victory over Reigns four years later in a trios match. He teamed up with Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler and emerged victorious over The Shield on an episode of RAW.

In 2019, The Scottish Warrior managed to secure two victories over Reigns. McIntyre teamed up with The Revival in the first one to defeat Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The two stars faced each other again in the following months as part of Roman and Shane McMahon's feud. McMahon and McIntyre defeated The Tribal Chief and Cedric Alexander.

Drew McIntyre plans to face Roman Reigns again after WWE Clash at the Castle loss

In the past, The Scottish Warrior has only defeated The Bloodline leader in multi-man matches. Ironically, The Tribal Chief scored the victory in their latest bout due to an assist from Solo Sikoa.

Drew McIntyre is not done with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite the defeat. In a press conference after the Cardiff event, the challenger noted that he is optimistic about everything he has achieved so far.

"Everything's come really full circle, and to dream and talk about this show for so long, to see it materialize, the first UK stadium show in thirty years, not to be everything I dreamed of and thought it could be, it was so much more. And a few years ago, the young Drew would be flipping out right now, swearing, talking about getting screwed. But I know Roman, I should've known better. We'll deal with him when it comes to next week but I'm looking for the positives right now and look at it everybody, we did it."

Following his victory against Drew McIntyre, Reigns has entered a feud with Logan Paul. The two are set to lock horns for the world title at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia later this year.

