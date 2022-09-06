"Say his name" - WWE legend hypes Solo Sikoa after his debut during title match at Clash at the Castle

WWE legend Rikishi has sent out a message on social media in regards to his son, Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this past Saturday at Clash at the Castle. The Usos, Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were not at the show. The premium live event brought in over 62,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

During the main event, Drew McIntyre almost had the match won after hitting a Claymore to Reigns until Solo Sikoa appeared and dragged the referee outside the ring before the three count. The distraction allowed The Tribal Chief to hit his third Spear of the night for the pinfall victory and continue his incredible reign as champion.

Rikishi recently took to Twitter to demand that fans say Solo's name. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture with his son with the caption "God strength."

Drew McIntyre on losing at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Scottish Warrior once again had his moment ripped away from him at Clash at the Castle. He has held the WWE Championship twice in his career, but both reigns were during the pandemic, and he has yet to hold the title in front of fans.

After the premium live event, the 37-year-old during the media scrum. He noted that the show was everything that he dreamed of and that he should have known that the champion had something up his sleeve.

"Everything's come really full circle, and to dream and talk about this show for so long, to see it materialize, the first UK stadium show in thirty years, not to be everything I dreamed of and thought it could be, it was so much more. And a few years ago, the young Drew would be flipping out right now, swearing, talking about getting screwed. But I know Roman, I should've known better. We'll deal with him when it comes to next week but I'm looking for the positives right now and look at it everybody, we did it," said McIntyre. [From 0:32 to 1:01]

Before the title match at Clash at the Castle, McIntyre's old 'Broken Dreams' theme in a video package. The two-time WWE Champion revealed in an interview that he had been pushing for it for a long time backstage.

McIntyre added that he was disappointed that he couldn't win the big one but vowed to have his moment in the future. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre gets another chance at the title down the line.

What did you think of Solo Sikoa joining The Bloodline and costing Drew McIntyre the title at Clash at the Castle? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

