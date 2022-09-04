"I think this is the time" - Drew McIntyre explains why WWE brought back his 'Broken Dreams' theme song at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre squared off against Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle.

He gave The Tribal Chief everything he could handle, but in the end it was not to be. Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of The Usos, joined The Bloodline and helped Roman retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Drew spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport following the conclusion of Clash at the Castle. He said that he thought that the crowd would be split because Roman is very popular but that Cardiff was fully behind him. McIntyre noted that it feels like all the layers added to his character seem to involve him getting knocked on his a** but he keeps getting up.

Ariel brought up The Scottish Warrior coming to the ring with his old school 'Broken Dreams' theme music and Drew revealed that he has wanted to do it for a long time.

"I've been pushing it for a very long time. I didn't think they'd finally bite but I had a conversation with Hunter (Triple H) and Kevin Dunn. I tried to explain that I think this is the time, with the crowd we are going to have. This is a knowledgable crowd, they know my history. It is very much a full circle moment for me and I feel that is very much a part of my story. I knew it would get a pop from the live crowd, I knew people online would get a kick out of it. But for me, hearing that, it reminded me of how far I've come." (03:38 - 04:09)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."



Hold your head high,



#WWECastle "I've never felt an atmosphere like that. I'm so proud to be British.""You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."Hold your head high, @DMcIntyreWWE . You've done yourself and the United Kingdom proud "I've never felt an atmosphere like that. I'm so proud to be British.""You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."Hold your head high, @DMcIntyreWWE. You've done yourself and the United Kingdom proud 💙#WWECastle https://t.co/Nm1ArVdKf7

Drew McIntyre on the emotion from the fans at WWE Clash at the Castle

Despite coming up short in the match, McIntyre thought highly of what they were able to accomplish in the ring tonight and pointed to the emotion from the live audience in Cardiff for the show. The 37-year-old vowed to work his way back to another WWE Championship match down the line.

"Look at the ups and downs throughout the match and that is what is about in our industry. It's emotion, making people feel something on a deep level. You know, they really thought I had it and thats where I'm disappointed that I wasn't able to pull off the big one. But we'll get there."(04:35 - 04:49)

Despite being a two-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre has never held the title in front of fans. He captured the title both times during the COVID-19 pandemic and many fans were hoping to see McIntyre have his moment at Clash at the Castle.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should have defeated Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit BT Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Also watch: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin believes Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will go into the WWE Hall of Fame

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the main event of Clash at the Castle? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell