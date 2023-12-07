Has Jey Uso already found a replacement for Jimmy Uso as a tag team partner on WWE RAW? Exploring blockbuster union

Jey Uso seems to be running into potential replacements for Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW week in and out. The 38-year-old star tagged with Cody Rhodes after he moved to the red brand from SmackDown. The pair even held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at one point.

It appears Jey may have finally found a long-term replacement for Jimmy on RAW. The person is none other than R-Truth. The duo recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump, and Jey even asked Truth to be his hype man.

Watch the full interview:

Fans are apparently all in for a potential alliance between Jey Uso on WWE RAW. Both men are among the most popular babyfaces on the red brand. They could form an alliance and even go after the rumored brand exclusive tag team titles.

R-Truth is one of the top comedy acts on RAW. The former United States Champion is currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. Given the fact that Jey also has his problems with the faction, he and Truth could get on the same page and take on them.

When was the last time Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso appeared as a tag team on WWE RAW?

The Usos are considered one of the best tag teams of the modern era. The brothers are former multi-time tag team champions. They defeated RK-Bro to unify the SmackDown and WWE RAW Tag Team Championship in 2022.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso last worked as a unit on the April 24, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The twins joined forces with their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, in a six-man tag team match against the LWO (Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Santos Escobar).

Watch the clip below:

It remains to be seen if The Usos will reunite as a tag team in the future.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here