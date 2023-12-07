"The Best Thing happen on WWE right now CM WHO??!!" - Fans react to Jey Uso and R-Truth potentially becoming a tag team

The WWE Universe seems excited about the possibility of Jey Uso and R-Truth forming a new tag team or a comedy act.

Truth returned to WWE TV at Survivor Series last month after being injured for over a year. Since then, he's been featured in comedy while taunting The Judgment Day. Uso has battled the heel faction after coming to RAW in early September. The two veterans appeared on WWE's The Bump today and quickly hit it off.

As the show started, Truth joined Jey for a "Uce-o!" chant. Later, Uso clarified that he wants the former 24/7 Champion to be his hype man on RAW, joking that he would no longer have to do the "Uce-o!" hand motions.

Truth asked how long he'd have to do the same motions, and Uso said until he ran out of breath. Uso then hilariously recalled how he often gets tired while doing the movements, wondering if the WWE cameraman got the shot they needed.

Many fans love a little comedy in their pro wrestling when done right, and it looks like this Uso-Truth team could be a favorite. Check out fan reactions below, including a few messages to Triple H:

Jey Uso sends an invite to CM Punk for WWE return match

CM Punk has been back with WWE for a few weeks, but there's still no word on who the opponent will be for his return match. Plans call for eventual feuds with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, but The Second City Saint is expected to work his way up the ladder with other opponents.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Jey Uso talked about RAW possibly signing the former AEW World Champion and praised him for being on "Tribal Chief status" as a top guy. The 10-time tag team champion also issued a challenge of sorts.

"Man, sign CM Punk. Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters, or whatever. If we're gonna be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He's like on some Tribal Chief status. He's a top guy regardless of what is going on. So, my invitation is open man. Bring him. Let's go. Let's run it, bro. I'll be your first one to run it with. It's all good. It's all love. Let's go. Let's run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk!," Uso said.

Punk will return to SmackDown this Friday night, but it remains to be seen what he will be doing on the show. He's scheduled to be back on RAW next Monday, so it will be interesting to see if the two future WWE Hall of Famers cross paths that night.

What do you think of a potential R-Truth and Jey Uso tag team? Does a CM Punk vs. Jey Uso feud interest you? Sound off in the comments below!

