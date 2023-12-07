Jey Uso offers returning WWE Superstar a role on RAW

Jey Uso has offered a role to a returning WWE Superstar on RAW.

This past Monday night on the red brand, Jey Uso competed in one of the biggest matches of his career. The 38-year-old challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and gave it everything he had. However, it was not meant to be, and The Visionary was able to return. After the match, Drew McIntyre attacked Uso and slammed him through the announce table.

At WWE Survivor Series last month, R-Truth made his triumphant return from the company. The veteran had been out since last year but returned during a backstage segment at the premium live event. R-Truth has been bothering The Judgment Day as of late and has several suggestions to improve the heel faction's clubhouse.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Jey Uso informed R-Truth that he could be his hype man on RAW if he wanted to. Uso joked that he wouldn't even have to do his hand motion to the crowd anymore, and R-Truth could get them riled up.

"I just need you to be my hype man, Uce. Just be my hype man. I don't even got to do this part, I'll just stand there while you get them cracking," he said. [From 00:12 - 00:21]

R-Truth asked how many times he had to do the motion, and Uso hilariously claimed that he would have to do it until he ran out of breath.

"Until you blow up. Sometimes I'm like, 'Did y'all get the shot yet?' Damn!" he added. [From 00:23 - 00:31]

R-Truth reacts to Jey Uso's entrance at WWE Survivor Series

R-Truth was hilariously spotted in the crowd during Jey Uso's entrance at Survivor Series.

Uso teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and the returning Randy Orton to defeat The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames match on November 25. A video surfaced online during the match of R-Truth being spotted in the crowd.

R-Truth can be seen doing Uso's hand motion and celebrating during his entrance in the video below.

Jey Uso has revealed that his issues with his brother, Jimmy Uso, are far from over. Jimmy Uso cost his brother a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and helped Roman Reigns win the Tribal Combat match earlier this year at SummerSlam. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former Bloodline member moving forward on RAW.

