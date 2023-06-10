Has Jey Uso ever held a singles title in WWE?

Jey Uso is one-half of the eight-time tag team champions, The Usos. They have held the RAW Tag Team Championship three times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship five times. Their fifth reign as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions was the longest tag team championship reign in the history.

While The Usos have etched their names in WWE as a tag team, Jey and Jimmy Uso have been able to make that impact as individuals in the industry. Even though they have the mic and pro-wrestling skills. The Usos barely saw the light of stardom out of the tag team. As a result of the promotion pushing them as tag teams, Jey Uso has never held a singles title in WWE.

Jey's last singles push for a title was in 2020 when he went up against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell 2020. He couldn’t withstand the wrath of The Tribal Chief and Jimmy Uso had to intervene to stop Roman Reigns from inflicting further damage on his brother.

Jey Uso’s last singles match before tonight's episode of SmackDown was against Sami Zayn on an episode of the blue brand that aired on April 7, 2023.

Jey Uso received a chance for a singles title on WWE SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown that aired on June 9, 2023, Jey Uso had an interesting segment with Paul Heyman. The Wise Man claimed that The Usos were finished as a tag team when Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns. Furthermore, Heyman revealed that Jimmy Uso was aware that Roman was grooming his brother to be the next Tribal Chief.

Finally, Heyman informed Jey that he had set up a United States Championship against current champion Austin Theory for him. The idea was for Uso to win the title and take the first step towards becoming the next Tribal Chief.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion accepted the match but left Heyman hanging when it was time for a handshake. Thus, indicating that he wasn’t ready to choose Roman Reigns and The Bloodline over his brother.

Prior to the match, Uso shared a backstage segment with Sami Zayn where the latter tried to convince him that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were manipulating him. Zayn accused The Tribal Chief being manipulative towards him as well, and urged Jey Uso to consider not betraying his brother Jimmy Uso.

