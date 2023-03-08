Has John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh ever appeared in WWE?

John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh is as accomplished as the WWE Superstar himself. Hailing from a tech background, she is an expert in software engineering. The 34-year-old has had an interest in that field since her childhood. However, her passion for pro wrestling is unknown.

Shay Shariatzadeh is Cena's second wife. He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau in July 2009, who is now a well-established real estate agent. Their relationship lasted three years, after which John got divorced. He then started dating Nikki Bella and was even engaged to the superstar in 2017, but broke up the following year.

John Cena's relationship with fellow wrestler Nikki was highly publicized in the WWE media. This isn't the case for Shay Shariatzadeh, though. Cena's wife is hardly spoken about in WWE and hasn't appeared on any shows as of yet. The Cenation Leader recently engaged in a war of words with Austin Theory but there were no references to his wife.

Shariatzadeh and Cena have made several red-carpet appearances. In fact, they first met each other on the set of the 2019 movie Playing with Fire. Their forever-together story picked off as they continuously spent time together. They eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, in October 2020.

John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh is the cornerstone to his success in wrestling as well as acting. Cena credits his wife for sticking with him despite his struggles while also resurrecting his faith in love.

Shay Shariatzadeh was spotted alongside WWE Superstar John Cena on the sets of his upcoming movie

Shay isn't active on social media. The only time she posts a picture is when she is alongside her husband. Such was the case a few days before Valentine's Day. Shay Shariatzadeh accompanied a makeup-clad John Cena during the filming of Ricky Stanicky.

Shay was also present when John donned the attire of Peacemaker. She termed him to be a superman, although DC fans are still confused about whether the character of Peacemaker classifies as a hero.

John Cena's wife is currently employed as the Product Manager at SonaType. She has been a part of the Vancouver-based company since December 2019. While Shariatzadeh is involved in engineering, Cena is back into wrestling.

On the recent RAW episode, The Cenation Leader returned to make his bout with Austin Theory official at WrestleMania 39. Time will tell whether he will be able to clinch the United States Championship again.

