Has Michael Cole left WWE? All we know about his replacement 

Michael Cole is one of the most legendary voices in WWE history. Since taking on the role of commentator, he has impressed the fans. The veteran has exhibited noteworthy improvement in his commentary, especially since the initiation of the Triple H era. However, it is important to note that despite recent reports, Cole has not left WWE.

The assumption of his departure came after PWInsider reported that Michael Cole had seemingly been pulled back from his responsibilities as Vice President of Announcing in World Wrestling Entertainment. For those unaware, Cole has held this position for a long time, overseeing the other announcers in WWE.

The report further noted that Cole will be focusing completely on his on-camera work as the lead voice for Monday Night RAW and WWE's special events, including Premium Live Events.

It has been revealed that Michael Cole made this decision himself, and WWE has backed his decision. This means that despite his recent replacement in administrative responsibilities, there are no signs of him leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

The WWE Universe will continue to enjoy Cole's powerful voice on the red brand and during PLEs.

Who has replaced Michael Cole as Vice President of Announcing?

In the same report, it was revealed that WWE has already decided on Cole's replacement. Sue Cundaro, who has served as the managing announcer and a commentator for RAW for a long time, will take over Cole's responsibilities.

Currently, Cole is working as the commentator on Monday Nights alongside Pat McAfee. The duo is termed iconic by many fans due to their distinctive style and astonishing reactions, especially during Premium Live Events.

Additionally, Michael has previously spoken about his retirement plans from WWE. He mentioned that the age of 60 could be a good time for him to slow down and eventually retire.

Currently Cole is 57 years old, indicating that the WWE Universe can expect to hear his magical voice for at least the next three years.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the forthcoming years and how Pat McAfee and Michael Cole continue to deliver memorable moments for fans.

