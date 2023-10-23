Has a monster heel turn been brewing? - 4 matches Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes can be involved in at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

October 2023 has been a whirlwind month for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in WWE. Having begun the month by getting thrown into a makeshift tag team, the duo found immediate success at Fastlane by dethroning Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Their reign ended up being as short-lived as it was beloved by fans, shockingly ending in nine days due to Jimmy Uso's intervention.

With Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, neither man has been booked for the show. This begs the question of what their direction at the Saudi event will be, and whether they will still compete as a team or disband just as quickly as they were thrown together. Most importantly, the matter of who they might potentially be facing will be weighing on many minds.

With the duo's future in the air, here are four matches Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes could potentially have at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

#4: Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso could be added to an already blockbuster WWE Crown Jewel 2023 card

Ever since Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso at Summerslam 2023, it has been obvious that WWE's premier twin duo are on a collision course. With Main Event Jey putting some distance between himself and The Bloodline with a switch to RAW, many assumed the match was being saved for WrestleMania 40. Recent events, however, could point to a different scheme.

Jimmy costing Jey and Cody Rhodes the tag team titles was seemingly a declaration of war, and the younger twin answered in kind on SmackDown. What if WWE decided to make the Usos' war a trilogy culminating at WrestleMania 40? What if Crown Jewel is the venue for the first installment, with Rhodes in his ally's corner to prevent Bloodline interference, or better yet, a special guest referee?

With the rumors that the Riyadh show is being treated "like a WrestleMania", this 'Mania-worthy feud could be added to an already stacked card

#3&2: Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes have two massive potential tag team clashes to anticipate at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, affectionately known in some corners of the online fandom as "Ucey Rhodes" or "The Main Event Nightmares", are arguably due a rematch after contentiously losing the tag team championships. While this could easily happen on RAW, there's little time afterward to book the two top-tier babyfaces in new feuds for WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Thus, they could get their chance to regain the championships in Saudi Arabia, where the result could have implications for Survivor Series. The Thanksgiving Spectacular is only three weeks after the Riyadh event, so any interference from the likes of Jimmy Uso or JD McDonagh could help kickstart the road to Chicago.

Alternatively, their history with The Bloodline could see them square off against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Even better, why not make it a triple-threat title bout, with three stories woven into one match?

#1: An earth-shattering heel turn could see Jey Uso find himself in a blockbuster fight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

One of the more far-fetched possibilities that would take everyone completely by surprise would be a Sami Zayn heel turn on the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The former Honorary Uce has been one of the most beloved stars in the company since his iconic face turn at Royal Rumble 2023, but things haven't always gone his way since.

After losing to Roman Reigns partly due to Jey Uso, the WrestleMania moment that should've been his was "taken" by Cody Rhodes. Months later, The duo "took over" his and Kevin Owens' tag title feud with the Judgment Day, and The Prizefighter was later drafted to SmackDown. This was, of course, done to compensate for Main Event Jey switching to RAW at Rhodes' behest.

With Zayn facing Drew McIntyre (who everyone expects to turn heel) on RAW, what if the company swerves us all and turns the former instead? There's plenty of story there, and it could be the perfect way to keep everyone involved occupied until WrestleMania season. The Master Strategist could then pursue the World Heavyweight Title at The Show Of Shows, maybe even turning face in the process.

It may seem far-fetched, but crazier things have happened!

What surprises do you think are in store for us at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

