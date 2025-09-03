Has Paul Heyman retired from WWE? What we know

Paul Heyman has been absent from WWE television since suffering Roman Reigns' wrath at Clash in Paris. The Wiseman suffered a larynx contusion after being locked in a guillotine choke by Reigns, as was announced by Michael Cole. WWE writing Heyman off TV has given rise to several speculations, fueling rumors of his potential departure from the company.

However, that is not the case. Paul Heyman has not retired from WWE. The 59-year-old is locked with the Stamford-based promotion under a long-term contract. He is a prominent personality on and off the screen, actively involved with the company's creative process.

Heyman's injury at Clash in Paris, where he was hospitalized, is entirely a part of WWE's storyline. The Wiseman's betrayal of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 set up a major rivalry between the two stars. Therefore, the OTC sidelining the veteran with an attack served as a rightful retribution that was long overdue.

WWE showed that angle to intensify the rivalry between them and to add a new layer to the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns saga. The creative team can use The Oracle's injury angle as a catalyst in the buildup of the much-anticipated feud between the former Shield brothers.

Paul Heyman's on-screen injury allowed WWE to temporarily remove him from TV without diminishing his character's aura. A larynx contusion suggests the Hall of Famer may be unable to speak properly upon returning, which could lead to some creative storytelling down the line.

Has Paul Heyman broken his silence after Clash in Paris?

Clash in Paris was not a night to remember for Paul Heyman as he fell prey to Roman Reigns' carnage. The WWE Universe has been calling it a payback for what he did at WrestleMania 41. Fans have been hoping to get a word from the Hall of Famer since Reigns' attack this past weekend.

However, The Wiseman hasn't officially broken his silence yet. WWE has been portraying it as a severe attack that hospitalized him, and the veteran has been playing along. The 59-year-old has remained quiet for the past few days to sell the injury angle.

Regardless of his silence, Heyman has been retweeting posts on X related to him and The Vision. However, there is a good possibility that fans may not get to see him on WWE television for the coming weeks. The company often grants stars breaks after major shows or transitional periods in storylines.

Hence, The Oracle is expected to remain on a brief hiatus. It will be interesting to see whether Paul Heyman breaks his silence in the coming weeks.

