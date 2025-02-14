Has Randy Orton retired from WWE?

It has been over three months since Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV. He has been out since November 8, when Kevin Owens hit him with a package piledriver and ruled him out indefinitely.

Even though it appears that he has recovered from his injuries, he has yet to return, even though there was speculation that he would come back as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble.

The 14-time World Champion has not retired from WWE, as he is under contract with the company until late 2029. However, his absence from TV has created speculation about why he is still on hiatus and whether he has fully recovered from his injuries.

Still, as WrestleVotes reported on a recent episode of the Backstage Pass, Randy Orton could be dealing with non-wrestling issues that have delayed his comeback.

"I hate speculating on injuries. I don't have anything concrete but I do believe there's something keeping him off TV that's not related to a storyline...I've heard some stuff on Randy that I don't want to speculate, so I don't want to put out there yet. Nothing serious, but I just don't think he was ready to come back to TV yet."

Given this, it remains to be seen whether he will return on time for the Elimination Chamber or during the Road to WrestleMania so that he can compete at the Grandest Stage of All.

WWE legend wants Randy Orton to have a farewell tour like John Cena

John Cena has kicked off his farewell tour, which will last through December 2025. The Cenation Leader appeared on RAW's debut on Netflix on January 6 and worked the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for a final time.

His next stop will be the Elimination Chamber, where he wants to win the match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. His retirement tour was a topic of discussion for WWE legend The Undertaker, who said in an interview with CBS Sports that John Cena deserved a retirement tour.

The WWE Hall of Famer also said he wanted to see other top superstars, like CM Punk and Randy Orton, have a farewell tour.

"I would say [CM] Punk is probably one. I don't know how long [Paul] Heyman plans to hang around but I think he's enough for enough talent that he should be in there...If Randy [Orton] wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. He's had a pretty storied career. I would like to see guys like that get their flowers and say their goodbyes," The Undertaker said. [H/T CBS Sports]

Still, CM Punk and Randy Orton are far from retiring from WWE since they both have multi-year contracts with the company.

