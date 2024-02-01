Has Rey Mysterio retired from WWE? The truth disclosed

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest luchadors in the history of Stamford-based Promotion. The Master of the 619 has astonished fans on various occasions and delivered many iconic matches in the past. However, the recent absence of Mysterio from the company has led to a rise in queries about whether Rey has now retired.

As of writing, the answer to this question is no. The legendary luchador is already expected to make his return soon on Friday Night SmackDown. Earlier reports stated that Rey was expected to be a part of the most recent Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, but that didn't come to fruition.

Expand Tweet

This seems like a clear indication that WWE is already planning for a comeback of the former United States Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran is expected to resume his feud with Santos Escobar upon his return on SmackDown.

For those unaware, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio were both initially part of the Latino World Order faction. However, Escobar turned heel and betrayed the Master of the 619 during the November 10, 2023 episode of SmackDown. This attack further resulted in the announcement from the company about Mysterio going on a hiatus.

As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and when the 49-year-old star will return to SmackDown.

What happened with Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023

The last time Rey was seen in the ring was during last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live event. At that time, the veteran was holding the United States Championship and was defending against Logan Paul in a title bout. However, the conclusion of the match is something that came as a surprise for many fans when the Maverick emerged as the victor and became the new United States Champion.

Later, on the fallout episode of SmackDown, Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio, which resulted in his hiatus. Further reports circulated that the Master of the 619 has been dealing with a torn meniscus for nearly three months.

Expand Tweet

The injury reportedly kept worsening, and that's why Rey Mysterio agreed to drop his United States Championship against the YouTube sensation at the Crown Jewel event.

His expected return timeframe was revealed to be around six to eight weeks, which is another sign of his imminent comeback in the company.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here