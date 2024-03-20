Has Roman Reigns ever beaten Seth Rollins in WWE? Exploring why The Tribal Chief hates his ex-brother

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a lot of history, and their fame in WWE is tied together. It's quite difficult to imagine one without the other, especially when they were excellent together in 'The Shield.' As of now, Reigns and Rollins are scheduled to take each other on in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking of taking on one another, The Tribal Chief and The Visionary have gone toe to toe in eight singles matches. Both men have secured their fair share of victories, but they haven't always been clean wins.

Here is the list of the eight matches and their results:

Raw, Sept. 15, 2014: Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins via pinfall.

Raw, Dec. 29, 2014: Reigns won via DQ after Big Show interfered and buried Roman Reigns under the announcers' table.

Raw, March 2, 2015: Seth Rollins won via pinfall after Randy Orton distracted 'The Big Dog' and held onto his leg when the referee wasn’t looking.

Money in the Bank 2016: Seth Rollins won via pinfall, winning the WWE Championship, but Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) cashed in his MITB contract and secured the title from Rollins.

Raw, June 20, 2016: Both men were disqualified via count-out; hence, there was no winner. The match was supposed to decide the #1 Contender for Dean Ambrose's WWE Title at WWE Battleground. After the match, Shane McMahon came out and booked a triple threat match featuring all three members of the Shield.

Raw, May 29, 2017: Roman Reigns won via pinfall.

SmackDown, October 11, 2019: Seth Rollins won via DQ after 'The Fiend' emerged and dragged Rollins to hell. Even though Rollins came back up to the ring, the match had ended.

Royal Rumble 2022: Seth Rollins won via DQ after Reigns refused to let go of the guillotine choke, even though Rollins' hand fell on the bottom rope. The referee counted to five before calling for the bell. However, Roman Reigns retained the title.

Well, even though Roman Reigns has defeated Rollins in singles matches, he has never been able to defeat The Visionary at a premium live event. It makes sense why Reigns doesn't like his ex-brother from 'The Shield.' Maybe if Reigns picks up the win in the 'Mania 40 tag team match, it'll help spruce up his record against The Visionary.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins are working double-duty at WrestleMania 40

The 40th installment of The Show of Shows is supposed to be the biggest in the company's history. With The Rock returning to in-ring action, the 'Mania card is stacked.

To make the show much more interesting, two champions, along with a challenger, are working double duty at WrestleMania 40. Each of them is booked for a tag team match and a singles title match at the event.

On Night 1, Roman Reigns & The Rock (The Bloodline) are going up against Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes (Freakin' Nightmare). On Night 2, Reigns will go up against Rhodes in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE