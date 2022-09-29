Has Roman Reigns ever defeated Seth Rollins in WWE?

Although Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are single competitors in WWE now, it's hard to forget their time as The Shield alongside Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). The remaining Shield members in WWE have faced each other multiple times to varied results.

The pair has had a total of ten televised singles matches since 2014. That year, they faced each other three times, with Roman Reigns winning the first one at RAW. Rollins exacted his revenge at that year's Night of Champions, but Reigns bounced back with a disqualification victory on the Monday night show.

In 2015, The Visionary got the first win on an episode of RAW. For their second and last bout of the year, Reigns secured the victory via disqualification. However, the following year marked a special moment for the former faction members.

Reigns and Rollins later fought each other at Money in the Bank 2016. The latter defeated Reigns to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. His celebration was short-lived as Ambrose successfully cashed in his contract. The event was also recognized as the night all three members of The Shield became champions.

The Tribal Chief and The Visionary had their second match on the following RAW episode, but unfortunately, it ended in a double count-out.

In 2017, they only faced each other once in an episode of RAW, where Reigns won. The opposite happened in 2019; Rollins, who represented the red brand, successfully defeated Roman Reigns on an episode of the Friday show via disqualification.

The former Shield duo's most recent match was at this year's Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship. Although Rollins won the contest, The Head of the Table retained the title via disqualification.

Seth Rollins played major mind games in his recent WWE match against Roman Reigns

Their 2022 Royal Rumble may have ended with The Tribal Chief retaining his championship. However, The Visionary made sure that it would be a bout his opponent will never forget.

Fans and The Bloodline leader were shocked as The Shield's theme blared through the speakers during the event. The camera later switched to Seth Rollins walking out of the crowd, complete with the signature vest look of the faction.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#RoyalRumble THEY WOULD GO TAHN TO TAHN BEATIN EVERYBODY'S ASS THEY WOULD GO TAHN TO TAHN BEATIN EVERYBODY'S ASS#RoyalRumble https://t.co/hAHoMTnolP

Considering the storied history between Reigns and Rollins, fans can expect the two stars to lock horns again in the future.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns feud again for the title? Sound off in the comments below.

