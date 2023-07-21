Has Roman Reigns ever pinned Jey Uso in WWE? Verifying potential game-changing stat

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will reach a fever pitch on SmackDown tonight. The two superstars will come face-to-face to set their rules of engagement for a massive battle at SummerSlam 2023. Though the match hasn't been made official, WWE is still advertising it on their YouTube channel.

The one-half of the Usos has a massive advantage over his cousin that even the Tribal Chief might’ve not realized yet. Jey was the first WWE star to pin Roman Reigns clean. He also ended Reigns’ undefeated streak after more than 1,000 days at Money in the Bank. Of course, the champion holds a pinfall win over his cousin, but that was 10 years ago.

Reigns hasn’t been able to score a pinfall win over Jey since their match in 2013. Some fans may argue that the Tribal Chief defeated Jey the last time they took on each other in singles competition. Yes, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion beat the former tag team champion in the two matches they had in 2020, but neither of the wins resulted from pinfall.

In their first singles pay-per-view match in 2020 at Clash of Champions, Reigns won via technical knockout. He forced Jey to say “I Quit” by trapping Jimmy in a guillotine chokehold at Hell in a Cell on October 25, 2020.

We previously discussed why Roman Reigns needs to be cautious of Jey Uso on the road to SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief will need to find a way to pin Main Event Jey to break the curse at SummerSlam 2023.

What is Roman Reigns' SummerSlam win-loss record?

SummerSlam 2023 will witness another epic encounter between two members of The Bloodline as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The match is likely to be made official on SmackDown tonight.

Fans could wonder which of the two proud performers has a better record at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief has five wins and one loss at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Main Event Jey, meanwhile, is undefeated at SummerSlam with four wins.

It remains to be seen what the two will say to each other on SmackDown this week.

