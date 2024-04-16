Has The Rock's attitude changed over the years? WWE legend acquainted for 28-years reveals

The Rock's longevity in WWE and mainstream media is one that many superstars and future generations of wrestlers aspire to have. Despite the many changes in the sport, additions to the roster, and his busy schedule as a Hollywood star, his love for wrestling never left.

Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes already heated up at the beginning of this year when the latter won the Royal Rumble again. However, it grew more intense with The Rock's addition and return to wrestling after almost a decade at WrestleMania XL. The Brahma Bull teamed up with his cousin to defeat Cody and Seth Rollins. However, he also got involved with their Undisputed title match the following night. Another star who also got involved was The Undertaker.

On the latest Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, the Hall of Famer talked about his surprise return at WrestleMania and sharing the ring with The Brahma Bull again. He stated that he had fun and felt it was a flashback from the past and despite The Rock being one of the biggest movie stars today, he remained kind, gracious, and involved in the story.

"It was fun. It mean it just was. It was just like a little flashback and he was so, man. All my dealings with him that night, he was so gracious and I just sensed that he was just happy being involved in that again. He's one of the most, probably, biggest movie star out there, but you could tell he was in his element and he was so kind and gracious to everybody." (1:19:29-1:20:05)

The Deadman has been in WWE since 1990, and The Brahma Bull joined six years later. Not only will both men later become some of the sport's greatest, but also good friends behind the scenes as the years pass.

What was The Undertaker's first impression of The Rock?

The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40

While The Deadman and The Brahma Bull are good friends in real life and have mutual respect, the former's initial thoughts on the latter weren't always the most positive.

In a past episode of Six Feet Under, Taker recalled his doubts after seeing The Rock as Rocky Maivia for the first time with his colorful gear in Madison Square Garden. The Hall of Famer added that even though he thought The Final Boss "s**ked," the latter was always motivated, didn't have a pity party, and tried to learn as best as he could from the people around him.

What is next for The Rock in WWE?

As per the latest reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Brahma Bull's return to WWE is a "long-term thing." There is no planned date for his next match but it could take place at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see what else is in the future of Dwayne Johnson in WWE.

