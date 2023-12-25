Has WWE already given up on 10-time champion 113 days after RAW debut? Analyzing the truth

The year 2023 will undoubtedly be remembered as a dream year for WWE fans worldwide. Throughout the year, fans witnessed numerous unexpected moments, from the match of the year between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to John Cena's return on weekly television, along with the sensational comeback of CM Punk.

Additionally, emerging stars made their mark, promising to be significant assets for the Stamford-based promotion. One standout name among them is the Samoan star Jey Uso. The former Right Hand Man had played a pivotal role in many high-profile segments and matches this year.

Jey Uso achieved an incredible feat this year by becoming the only star to pin Roman Reigns since his heel turn as The Tribal Chief in 2020. Witnessing his remarkable transition from a tag team star to a main event player has been a highlight. However, a recent development surprised many fans, as Jey is now absent from the official banner of Monday Night RAW.

In his place, Intercontinental Champion Gunther and the Best in the World have taken positions on the banner. This has raised concerns among Jey's fans about whether the company has given up on the multi-time Tag Team Champion.

Expand Tweet

Despite this, Jey continues to receive enormous support from fans globally, evident in the popular "Yeet" chants that even prompted the company to address trademark issues related to his catchphrase.

Furthermore, Jey is prominently featured in advertisements for the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, indicating that he is still a significant part of the company's plans. The potential reason for his exclusion from the banner could be associated with a potential WrestleMania 40 match against his brother, Jimmy Uso.

Rumors about a clash between Jey and Jimmy have circulated since they chose different paths following SummerSlam 2023, and this potential family feud might be influencing Jey's current booking status.

WWE might book the Samoan star to his real potential after he ended his family feud completely at the Grandest Stage of All Time.

Additionally, the inclusion of CM Punk, one of the most popular names in the industry, doesn't seem to be a wrong move in any way.

Cody Rhodes reportedly renewed his WWE contract

Cody Rhodes has made history by becoming the first former AEW star to join WWE. Since his return at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare has garnered significant support from fans and is currently one of the biggest babyface stars in the company.

Recent reports shed light on Cody's contractual status with WWE, confirming that he renewed his contract with the Stamford-based promotion in October. This means Rhodes will continue to be a part of the company.

Expand Tweet

As we look ahead to the road to WrestleMania, it will be intriguing to see the developments in Cody Rhodes' journey within WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here