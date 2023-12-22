CM Punk replaces popular 38-year-old star on WWE RAW banner

CM Punk's WWE return has had mixed reviews within the locker room, with multiple superstars seemingly unhappy about the situation. Jey Uso isn't one of them, but the latest development involving the former AEW star may not sit kindly with him.

Uso had been featured on the Monday Night RAW banner on WWE's official website ever since he signed with the red brand. That is no longer the case, as Punk has replaced him on the banner. This comes after the Straight Edge Superstar confirmed he is signing with RAW.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Jey Uso had been replaced after the new banner was making the rounds on Twitter. Similarly, Randy Orton has replaced the injured Charlotte Flair on the SmackDown banner.

Check the new WWE banners below:

Some of the positions have changed, with Gunther moving to the right side. However, Jey Uso, who was previously on the banner, is no longer there.

Check out the previous RAW banner below:

Jey Uso has yet to comment on the situation, and it's unlikely that he will. After all, both he and CM Punk are babyfaces. They have recently acknowledged each other as well.

CM Punk could main event WWE WrestleMania 40

The seeds have been planted. CM Punk is looking to win the Royal Rumble match, which would set up his first-ever WrestleMania main event. He could face Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins, with either match likely to produce fireworks in the build-up and at the event.

The Visionary seems likelier to face Punk at WrestleMania 40 as the two have already been pitted opposite each other in a promo battle. Their "trial run" on RAW a few weeks ago was a massive success, garnering incredible excitement four months before their potential match would happen.

It would be poetic to see Punk win the Rumble precisely 10 years after he quit WWE. What a story that would be.

