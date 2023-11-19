Has WWE cancelled major Survivor Series storyline following SmackDown? Exploring the chances

We are just a week away from this year's WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, and the company has already announced some significant matches for the show, including the Men's and Women's WarGames matches. However, on the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, the company appears to have dropped a major hint about the potential cancellation of a Survivor Series storyline, despite the initial seeds being planted.

The catalyst for this speculation comes from Cody Rhodes' unexpected appearance on the blue brand. For those unfamiliar, The American Nightmare showed up on the latest episode of SmackDown, initially seen in a backstage segment with GM Nick Aldis. Furthermore, he intervened to rescue LA Knight from a post-match assault by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

However, this action led to Nick's displeasure as Cody, being a RAW star, physically got involved. Consequently, Rhodes was ordered to leave the arena. This development gives rise to the possibility that the company might have abandoned the storyline between RAW and SmackDown, for which initial seeds were planted.

The promotion hinted at this storyline when the SmackDown General Manager fined Jey Uso for his appearance on the opposite brand, and Adam Pearce warned Aldis by saying, "Let the war begin."

This led to the expectation that the company was gearing up for a traditional Survivor Series rivalry between the red and blue brands.

Notably, it's not just Cody Rhodes but Becky Lynch ( RAW star ) also appeared on the recent blue episode. She was involved in a chaotic brawl with Damage CTRL after being revealed as the fourth member of Team Bianca Belair in the Women's Survivor Series WarGames match.

Taken together, these occurrences suggest that the storyline, for which seeds were also planted between Nick and Pearce earlier, is now either canceled or dropped by the Stamford-based Promotion.

Current champion's streak to continue at this year's Survivor Series

The upcoming premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, which were also part of the show last year. However, initially, these double-structured matches started in the NXT brand, and since then, IYO SKY has competed in every Women's WarGames match held in the company. She was also part of this brutal structure match last year where she was in Team Damage CTRL and suffered a loss at the hands of Team Bianca Belair.

This year, she is once again part of Team Damage CTRL, along with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley, against Team Belair. With this, the streak of IYO SKY continues in the company, maintaining her presence in every Women's WarGames match held thus far.

It will be interesting to see whether the WWE Women's Champion will be able to score a victory this year along with Damage CTRL.

