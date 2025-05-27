Has WWE leaked the result for John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at MITB? Analyzing the hint

The 39th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is in the books now. John Cena extended his winning streak as champion to 3-0, defeating R-Truth in a non-title bout on the show. Despite capturing a win, Cena had a tough outing. In the main event of the TV special, the Last Real Champion attacked Jey Uso, attempting to help Logan Paul capture the World Heavyweight Title.

Fortunately for Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes made his much-anticipated return and ruined John Cena’s master plan. The American Nightmare leveled Cena with his signature Cross Rhodes. Without wasting time, Rhodes challenged Cena and Logan Paul to a tag team bout alongside Jey at Money in the Bank 2025.

WWE may have leaked the result for John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Cena and Paul might seize the win, as the Last Real Champion has been officially advertised for the RAW after Money in the Bank, which will emanate from PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, June 9.

Usually, the superstar who wins at a major premium live event appears on one of the weekly shows after it. The same scenario can unfold after Money in the Bank, as Cena has been advertised for the June 9 program.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculation based on Cena's ongoing storyline, and nothing has been confirmed. Regardless, WWE advertising Cena for the RAW after Money in the Bank is seemingly a major hint about the outcome of the high-profile tag team match.

Former WWE employee confused by Cody Rhodes’ choice

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo recently talked about Cody Rhodes’ return at Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX. He seemed perplexed by The American Nightmare's decision to take on Cena and Paul in a tag team match alongside Main Event Jey.

Russo said he was confused that Rhodes didn’t want to get a title rematch after his loss at 'Mania.

“Cody Rhodes comes back, his big return from WrestleMania. We haven't seen the guy in five-six weeks, and he comes back to challenge for a tag team match. He doesn't want a rematch against Cena. 'No, no, no, I don't want a rematch after getting hit by a 120 lbs rapper. Let's go to the tag match, let's have a tag match.' Oh my God!"

It will be interesting to see how the Rhodes-Cena saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

