Has WWE star Alexa Bliss done any movies?

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has showcased throughout the years just how complex her character can get. Although she hasn't starred in any movies, it seems like the idea is something she's interested in.

Little Miss Bliss is someone who has fun playing different personas. In the past, fans witnessed the superstar don a much darker look when she associated herself with Bray Wyatt. Prior to that, she also played a heel during her time as the RAW Women's Champion. Despite her highly skilled ability to act as different characters, she still hasn't done any movies.

However, the RAW Superstar has expressed in a past interview with ET that she is interested in a possible future in acting. Still, wrestling is where she will always remain.

"WWE will always be home. That's always where I'll be, but I would love to see what happens if I go for acting. Like, I've been working with an acting coach for the last 10 months. Everything I'm doing right now, character base-wise, is a lot of acting and it's a lot of fun. But I would love to try that one day if the cards allow. That would definitely be a passion of mine. But for now, WWE's home."

Did Alexa Bliss appear in any projects outside WWE?

Although The Goddess may not have appeared in any movies just yet, she still explored some other fields besides wrestling.

In 2020, Alexa Bliss appeared in a music video by Bowling for Soup titled after her. When asked if the band would be open to playing the song at a WrestleMania event, Jaret Reddick, the band's frontman, was very eager to entertain the idea.

"We're definitely known as the band that would pretty much play anywhere and entertain anybody - so of course, we definitely would love to be involved in any way."

Do you want to see Alexa Bliss in a future film? Share your picks below!

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far