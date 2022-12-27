Has WWE star Cody Rhodes recovered from his brutal injury?

It's been a while since fans saw Cody Rhodes in action after the injury he sustained earlier this year. Fortunately, it looks like his return might occur quite soon.

Rhodes was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle injury this June prior to his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. Despite this, not only did he compete during the event, but he also gained an impressive victory. Cody still appeared on the RAW episode after the event but was brutally attacked by The Visionary.

The American Nightmare gave fans an update regarding his health every now and then. In his most recent appearance on the special episode of the Monday show, the RAW star looked better than fans last saw him.

During the interview, Cody Rhodes hinted that he was almost cleared for an in-ring return and shared his plans for 2023, which included a possible championship match.

"I would like to pick up right where I left off... I can't help but think about the little kid who showed up at 4400 Shepherdsville Rd in Louisville, Kentucky [Ohio Valley Wrestling], and wanted to be a pro wrestler. He told everyone how big his plans were, but didn't have any idea about the price one needed to pay... There's one thing [WWE Championship] I came back for specifically. A torn pec couldn't stop me, and I can't name one thing that can stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done, and I want to be the one to get it done." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

With this in mind, it looks like Cody Rhodes has since recovered and is just making sure that everything else will be smooth sailing once he returns. Interestingly, past reports have shared that he might return for the first episode of RAW in 2023.

Despite his injury, it looks like Cody Rhodes is slated for something big once he returns

The former AEW star has not wrestled inside the ring for months, yet it looks like this hasn't slowed down or changed the perception of the Stamford-based promotion.

According to a recent report by WrestlingNews.co, Rhodes is reportedly set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship if The Rock is not available for next year's WrestleMania. It was reported that the company wanted Dwayne Johnson to be sure of his schedule prior to Royal Rumble, as it will be the beginning of the build-up for WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

