How much did Cody Rhodes get paid in AEW?

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE during this year's WrestleMania. He came back to his former stomping grounds with a better and stronger character, mostly due to his participation in AEW. His salary in the Jacksonville-based promotion certainly reflected that.

The American Nightmare performed under the WWE banner for nine years before departing the company. He then found himself wrestling on the independent circuit and even appeared in companies like Impact, NJPW, and ROH. However, his most memorable run was in AEW.

On January 2019, All Elite Wrestling was born with Cody Rhodes serving as one of the Executive Vice Presidents alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Aside from becoming the company's EVP, he was also an on-air talent. Before departing the company this year, he became the inaugural and three-time AEW TNT Champion.

Due to his roles for the Jacksonville-based promotion, it's no surprise that he was one of their highest-paid wrestlers. According to The Sports Grail in 2021, Cody Rhodes had a salary of $3 million in AEW, just above him was Jon Moxley with $6 million. Aside from Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega were also earning the same amount.

At the moment, the former AEW star is out of action due to an injury he suffered prior to his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins at the titular premium live event. However, recent rumors have suggested that he will be back very soon.

Cody Rhodes' shares his departure from AEW was not because of his salary

The 37-year-old's departure from All Elite Wrestling is certainly one that shocked fans, as he was one of the names that began the journey for the company. As it turns out, it looks like this was also a reason why he left.

While on the Broken Skulls Sessions, Cody Rhodes revealed that he left AEW because he didn't want to be a "gatekeeper." He also mentioned that the company didn't need him anymore.

"The bottom line is that, it was my baby, it's growing up and people are having fun and it doesn't need me. Why I thought, it didn't need me...I'm not being totally honest, maybe it did need me, but here's what I needed; I did not want to be a gatekeeper wrestler. I did not want to be, 'This is Cody's thing, AEW.' Some people look at it that way, not everybody does. 'First program, they wrestle Cody, then they do Chris (Jericho's) podcast.' There's a whole meme about it. I didn't want to be a gatekeeper."

For now, it remains to be seen when The American Nightmare will return to action and who he will face next once he does.

