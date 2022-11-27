Who is Cody Rhodes likely to feud with when he returns to WWE?

Cody Rhodes is, unfortunately, one of the few WWE Superstars who are currently out of action due to an injury. After six years away from the company, he returned in grand fashion, and it came as no shock that his temporary absence was just as big.

The American Nightmare shocked the world when he returned to WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The two RAW stars have since crossed paths thrice, with their final battle coming at Hell in Cell, despite Rhodes being injured.

Ahead of the premium live event in June, Rhodes suffered a pectoral muscle tear but still delivered an impressive performance against Rollins. In the subsequent RAW episode, his condition worsened after an attack at the hands of Seth Rollins.

Ever since his absence in June, multiple reports surrounding his return have been made, with speculation rife that Cody Rhodes might return for next year's Royal Rumble. Recently, there were also reports regarding who he will feud with once he comes back to the company.

After their heated rivalry, it's no surprise that Cody Rhodes is rumored to feud with Seth Rollins once he returns to the company. The Visionary has also made sure to mention the former AEW star every now and then in his promos and even took a jab at the injury of The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

Brandi Rhodes claims Cody Rhodes looks ready for a WWE return

The American Nightmare wasn't the only person who left AEW earlier this year, his wife and former Chief Brand Officer of the promotion, Brandi Rhodes, also left.

In an interview, Brandi shared that she went with her husband during some of his physical therapy sessions. She stated that she was impressed with Cody Rhodes' appearance and that he could even make a comeback.

"All of the work that he's been doing to get back has been really good. I went with him to his physical therapist yesterday to finally see because he's been ragging on me the entire time, 'You haven't come'...So I'm like, 'Okay, I'm coming to see.' I was really just impressed with how he looks now. He doesn't look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. So he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there, you know, he looks ready to me, but I'm not a doctor."

Rhodes' return is perhaps one of the most anticipated aspects of wrestling right now. The former AEW star could be one of the hottest properties in the business and is also rumored to be at the front of the line to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is going to return in time for Royal Rumble?

