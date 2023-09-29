Pro wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan has shared his thoughts on WWE releasing Shelton Benjamin and former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The Showoff was a part of the company for 19 years, while the former Hurt Business member made his debut two decades ago. They were released from their contracts last week after WWE and UFC officially merged to form TKO Group Holdings. Among the list of names who were let go by the Stamford-based promotion were Dana Brooke, Matt Riddle, and Riddick Moss.

Speaking on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan commented on the releases by calling Dolph Ziggler loyal and questioning why did WWE let Shelton Benjamin go.

Sullivan said:

"I don't know Dolph Ziggler from Adam, but he's one of the most talented guys I've ever seen in my life," said Sullivan. "Loyal [as the day is long]. Then Shelton Benjamin, who's a great friend of mine, he trained amateur with Brock's [Lesnar] coach. He did anything they wanted, 'The Gold Standard,' let go, come back, The Hurt [Business] and you let him go?" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

EC3 thinks Dolph Ziggler can do the best work of his career outside of WWE

The Showoff has had a lot of memorable matches in WWE, and many people still consider him to be one of the most underrated stars in the company's history.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, EC3 commented on Dolph Ziggler's release by stating that now, since Ziggler is no longer with the company, he can do the best work of his career outside the promotion.

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw (…) If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]" EC3 said.

Moreover, many fans are expecting Dolph Ziggler to go to AEW, as his brother Ryan Nemeth competes in the promotion. It would be interesting to see whether The Showoff chooses to go to Tony Khan's promotion somewhere down the line.

